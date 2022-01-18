Mrs Lettie Sewedi a South African woman became a mother of nine after she gave birth to quadruplets at Joe Morolong Memorial Hospital (JMM)

The doctors and nurses and most importantly Mrs Sewedi were congratulated by North West Health MEC Madoda Samantha

The North West Health Department shared a post online and tons of South Africans have congratulated the mother

A South African woman by the name of Mrs Lettie Sewedi has remarkably given birth to quadruplets at Joe Morolong Memorial Hospital (JMM).

The four children will be joined by five older siblings making Mrs Sewedi the mother of nine children. Although the daughter is currently being monitored Mrs Sewedi can't wait to bring her babies home and introduce them to the family.

Three of the quadruplets are boys while the fourth baby is a girl. Reports state that Mrs Sewedi's sons are all being fed but her daughter is being closely monitored in the ICU.

A South African woman is now a mother of nine after she gave birth to quadruplets. Image: Stock Photo / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The North West Department of Health took to Facebook to share the amazing story. North West Health MEC Madoda Samantha commended the doctors and nurses involved while South Africans congratulated the mother of the four babies in the comments section of the post.

Social media users congratulate the quad mom and the team of medical professionals

Lebogang Bodibe said:

"Congrats to the health workers and the family."

Shati Tman Moagiseng shared:

"Congrats team, good job and good luck to the mother and the four."

Donah Neo

"Job well done."

Maitseo Seaparo Sibi responded with:

"Woooooow congratulations to the mother. We thank you our lovely doctors and beautiful nurses of JMM you are the best."

Msebenzi Parker Dial shared:

"Congratulations to the Health Care Team and the family. That girl must be named Mokgadi (meaning girl amongst the boys)."

