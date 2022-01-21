Former Reserve Bank chairman Tito Mboweni has yet again got tongues wagging after he posted a pic of his unique dish on Twitter

Mboweni took to Twitter to share a photograph of a plate decorated with tomato sauce and filled with chicken and vegetables

Peeps were not very impressed with the dish, questioning how he became a minister and saying his dish did not look like restaurant quality food

Former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has made Mzansi laugh yet again with his latest dish.

Source: Twitter

Former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni posted a pic of his latest culinary creation and peeps online are ambivalent about the deliciousness of the home-cooked meal. Mboweni has become a Twitter sensation with many of the foodie pics going viral on social media.

This time he shared a snap of a plate filled with scrumptious chicken and veggies.

He captioned the post:

“You guys are the ones who are actually doing it wrong, they are doing it like me in this restaurant. This is how veggies are prepared!”

Twitter users had a lot to say about Mboweni’s cooking skills.

@Charliebang said:

“How did you even become the governor?"

@Shabstheboyy reacted:

“Plating really sucks ngl.”

@vanessa_sekati said:

“With the tomato sauce decoration.”

@ZeeMajojo said:

“This one here is made especially for Tata Tito.”

@Han75002423 said:

“Minister you like to eat neh!”

@SirMthembu_ said:

“Don't you get tired?”

@Ink_a_J said:

"It's not funny any more, try a different joke..."

@Kagiso_Segapo added:

“I'd also lie to you if I was a waitress why would I miss an opportunity of a big tip.”

@rohlen_ said:

“Hahaha, what restaurants is this, uncle?”

@yourdads_faveee said:

“The day Tito eats edible food his digestive system will go into shock? Warriz dis?”

Tito Mboweni challenges Terry Pheto to cook-off, leaving Mzansi salivating

Previously, Briefly News wrote about former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni, who challenged a popular actress to a cook-off and Mzansi had a lot to say about it.

The cheeky minister posted a pic of a traditional Zambian delicacy called inswa. The African dish is made up of the bodies of ants that are fried in oil. @tito_mboweni captioned the post:

“At least @FloMasebe cooked something. But @TerryPheto has been threatening to challenge me on cooking. Results: Dololo! No follow up!"

South Africans were full of questions about the dish and called for Mboweni to find someone his own age to have a cook-off with.

