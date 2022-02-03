A man’s social media post about his long-term relationship spanning over 19 years has caused a ruckus online

The 33-year-old man shared that his partner is aged 29 and are only likely to consider marriage in 10 years’ time

Perplexed Saffas could not believe what they read and responded with questions about the relationship

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A man has caused commotion on the social media streets after sharing the time timeline of his long-term relationship with his girlfriend.

A man shared that he has been with his girlfriend for 19 years. Image: Stock Image/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Taking to Twitter user @shandu79990841 said:

“I'm 33 and she's 29. We've been together for 19 years. Not married yet but maybe 10 years’ time. It's possible. I'm a living testimony.”

The post left online users baffled at the time frame as they tried to calculate at what age the two started dating. Peeps were also curious as to why the man had not committed to marrying the woman considering they have been together for such a long time.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Check out online users' reactions to the tweet:

@Siphokuhle61 reacted:

“Maximum year of dating someone is 3 years.”

@CpoMahlatshana responded:

“Year one, to get to know, each other, year two to decide weather you want to spend the rest of your life with, year three you find opportunity to either breakup or propose. No reason to date further than that.”

@ajak_akon wrote:

“I refuse this type of relationship.”

@shandu79990841 said:

“Take time to know your partner.”

@Dlakathi commented:

“Wait a damn minute, you were 14 dating a 10-year-old... Don't you mean you've known her for 19 years?”

@sawingmachine1 replied:

“A guy was 14 and a lady was 10. Wtf yini owawuyazi ngothando una (what did you know about love) 14 years?”

@nogood_advice_ said:

“When you were 18, she was 14. 19 - 15. 20 - 16... bruh.”

@Nomy_musy responded:

“19 years in a relationship it’s understandable but the time you started dating she was 10.”

Man pampers bae by washing her feet, pics sparks opposing reactions from SA men

Briefly News previously reported on another man who got the people talking. The South African man took to social media to advise men to get into the habit of pampering their partners, however, the post has attracted some interesting responses.

@AnastaciaHlk shared photos of himself giving his bae a full at-home foot spa and massage. He captioned the post:

“Normalise doing this to your partners.”

The post has caused a ruckus on the Twitter streets as many Mzansi men don’t seem to be in agreement with his view. They have based their opinions on various personal reasons. Some even remarked that @AnastaciaHlk may be under a love spell forcing him to spoil and treat his woman.

Source: Briefly News