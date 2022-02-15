South African artist Rasta has once again produced his version of a masterpiece and this time peeps are vehemently urging him to go back to the drawing board

The well-known artist posted a picture of himself along with a painting of Sello Maake Ka Ncube and Pearl Mbewe and peeps aren't happy

Saffas were quick to react to the picture which sees Rasta clad in red and white with many commenting that the painting looks nothing like the celebrities

Artist Rasta has ruffled feathers with his latest offering. Image: Rasta The Artist/ Twitter & Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Famed celebrity artist Rasta The Artist @RastaArtist has once again got peeps talking about his sketchy paintings.

This time he posted a pic of himself dripping in Valentine’s Day colours in front of a painting of SA great Sello Maake Ka Ncube and Pearl Mbewe.

Saffas questioned whether he was using the “holy herb” or “nyaope” as the dimensions of the faces in the painting were completely out of proportion.

Using his Twitter account @RastaArtist captioned the viral post:

“LEGENDARY Sello Maake Ka Ncube and Pearl Mbewe… Love is in da air… Blessed.”

@alkebulan_negus added:

“Love it.”

@Dzuni42499850 wrote:

“Rasta, man.”

@Sibusis88204674 added:

“When Rasta draws Yt PPL he calls his ghost-writers (ghost artist). But when he draws abaNTU he appoints himself. Mxm”

@manyatela4 added:

“My man stop painting when under nyaope influence.”

@RattleLsg·added:

“My brother...are you proud of yourself.”

Kasi__ZA said:

“That’s the king mos?”

Source: Briefly News