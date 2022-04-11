A lady shared a baffling experience she had during a confrontation with her sister who abruptly left her job in a post online

The confused woman explained what her sister was making monthly despite only having matric

Tweeps were divided in their opinions about the lady's sister as some empathised while others took her sister's side

Tasha vented about her younger sister who quit her R6000 paying job on Twitter. The frustrated Tasha explained that her sister's highest level of qualification is matric. She further stated that she asked the youngster about her drastic decision and didn't get a sound response.

After letting out her worries, Tasha said:

"Maybe I'm wrong but I really don't understand her."

Twitter peeps weighed in on Tasha's situation. Some empathised with her and lamented over their current salaries and how difficult finding a job was. Others took Tasha's sister's side and shared several success stories about people who quit their jobs before making a success of themselves.

@Wildniss_Sello said:

"It's not for everyone, but many in the top 100 richest people on earth have similar storyline, "quit my R2m p/a job & took risks, the rest is history" the reason they succeed is they resist the comfort zone effect that a salary provide."

@SidwellNjabulo said:

@ntwana_sash said:

"While m getting 4k in mining with matric .. Wow some ppls are blessed yaz.. If i can get that 6k i wl be grateful a lot."

@Lecco88422491 said:

"You are lowkey judging your sis mxm."

@Umenzi_Khumalo said:

@Fortunate_Dini said:

"Some working environment aren't healthy. Some lead to depression. I left a toxic company last week because I couldn't take it anymore. It was bad to a point that I cried everyday before getting ready for work and no one knew at home till I decided to leave."

“Black excellence”: Kasi celebrates businessman who left job at Nissan to start own successful hustle

The internet is filled with stories about people who left their paying jobs for lucrative opportunities. According to Briefly News Rodney Maduwa's rags-to-riches story is definitely one to read. The 32-year-old left his painting job at Nissan in order to start his own paint manufacturing company called Maduwa Paint World.

Maduwa started the company eight years ago and already has 35 employees. He took a leap of faith and it seemingly paid off.

The business began in the township of Soshanguve in Gauteng. Maduwa is not just a physical hard worker as he also holds a Master's degree in Paint Chemistry.

