Rodney Maduwa left his paint job at Nissan in order to start his own company eight years ago and it's paying off

The Master's degree graduate started Maduwa Paint World after leaving the car company and now employs 35 people

Maduwa's business started in Soshanguve and now has a big warehouse in Rosslyn, north of Pretoria

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Rodney Maduwa's rags-to-riches story is definitely one to read. The 32-year-old left his painting job at Nissan in order to start his own paint manufacturing company called Maduwa Paint World. Maduwa started the company eight years ago and already has 35 employees.

He took a leap of faith and it seemingly paid off. The business began in the township of Soshanguve in Gauteng. Maduwa is not just a physical hard worker as he also holds a Master's degree in Paint Chemistry.

After leaving Nissan, Rodney Maduwa started his own successful paint manufacturing business. Image: @KasiEconomy

Source: Twitter

Maduwa's story was shared by the Kasi Economy Group on Twitter.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Take a look at some of the messages of well wishes shared with Maduwa:

@CastroCruz_SA wrote:

"Very inspiring."

@ja_nosipho shared:

"We salute you, big brother."

@pholasgp said:

"Very admirable work Maduwa, more wins and gains to you bro..."

@nvmbnoam responded with:

"This really is beautiful work."

@2Singithwa stated:

"The paint is so special, it creates great interior spaces."

@Tabudim simply shared:

"Nice one!!"

Rise & grind: Local woman inspires SA with uniquely produced coffee brand

In similar news, Briefly News previously reported that Captain Maeshibe Marema has certainly come a long way since her days running through the playgrounds of her small Limpopo village.

Today, the soldier with the beauty to match spends her days juggling the busy work schedule her thriving coffee business brings. Speaking exclusively with Briefly News, the hustler opened up about her love for the coffee business and just how much she wants to be an inspiration for other young girls.

With the work she's doing at Maeshibe Coffee, there's just no stopping this queen. Marema revealed that her company roasts, packages and distributes its speciality coffees to different entities. They also make deliciously creamy hot chocolate.

Source: Briefly.co.za