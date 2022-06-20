A proud father was overcome with emotion as his three beautiful daughters treated him on Father’s Day

Twitter user @cm_cyprian’s shared a picture of his three girls along with the amazing breakfast they made him

Other fathers shared their Father’s Day experiences in the comment section, some not as fortunate as others, LOL

Father’s Day left many men with hearts in puddles as their kids made them feel all kinds of special. One father of three daughters felt all the feels when his girls brought him breakfast in bed.

Twitter user @cm_cyprian's heart overflowed on Father's Day as his daughters treated him to a lush breakfast in bed.

Often men are expected to be the tough ones who bring home the bacon. So, it is nice to see many of them get treated and pampered, even if it is just one day a year.

Twitter user @cm_cyprian’s heart was full and so was his stomach. His three gorgeous daughters spoiled him with breakfast in bed and it looked amazing! The proud father could not be more grateful for his girls.

“Breakfast in bed and gifts . Thank you girls ❤️. Happy Father's Day.”

Fellow fathers share their Father’s Day experiences and others praise the girls

This post had other dads taking to the comment section to share what they got for breakfast. So many gorgeous children showed love for their dads, and it left people beaming.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@AubreyKhumalo2 was not so lucky. LOL:

“Beautiful man. Mina my boys asked what’s for breakfast ♂️, no happy fathers-day Baba or even those cards they make at school dololo.”

@PonkyZwane got the King breakfast too:

“Your breakfast looked like my breakfast in bed. I wonder if all fathers got the same.”

@tgselolo found it heartwarming:

“So sweet to have such beautiful kids around”

@Johnson91138792 got a boss breakfast too:

