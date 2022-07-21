A social media user took to Twitter to share his views on women who stay in bed until 8am when at a boyfriend’s house

@jon_d_doe shared that unless the woman was ill, her not waking up early was a sign of laziness or disinterest in her man

The post has since gained a lot of traction with many peeps sharing their views and opinions on the controversial subject

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

An opinionated man took to Twitter to share this view on women who sleep in when at a boyfriend’s house instead of getting up early and getting busy around the house.

Twitter user @jon_d_doe wrote a controversial post on the bluebird app that was rooted in patriarchal opinions.

A Twitter user made bold claims about women who don't wake up early when sleeping over at their man's. Image: Stock Image/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

“If your girlfriend comes to spend the weekend with you, and she stays in bed till 8am, it just might be a sign that she's lazy or doesn't really rate you. Except if she's sick. You'll understand this tweet when you get married and start having children. End,” @jon_d_doe said.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Social media users did not hesitate to flock in on the post to share their two cents on the subject. While some responded with pure sarcasm, others were left divided as they agreed and disagreed with @jon_d_doe’s statement.

@PabloHoggs said:

“A sensible and well-trained girl would/should know she shouldn't be in bed (at a guy's house) by that time. Cleaning the house and showing your skills in the kitchen should be the first thing. That impression alone makes men love and fall more.”

@iampreciousben wrote:

“It's funny the kind of things guys use to test women. I once visited a guy and I couldn't use his bathroom because it was so dirty & I needed to bath and pee so I had to wash the bathroom so I could use it. Then the bedroom was so dirty, under his bed was like lawma's truck.”

@DanielRegha commented:

“A lady who slept in a man's house should be awake by the latest 7am to help fix the house, but if she oversleeps or decides to stay in bed, it doesn't mean she's lazy or a user; your girlfriend is not your maid or wife, so she's not obligated to do wifey duties. Stop feeling entitled.”

@keneuoe_ replied:

“Women nowadays are lazy. I wake up at 3am, and bake scones so that by the time he wakes up they're ready and fresh. I start cleaning the house at around 5:30am, do his laundry, and iron it. While he's showering I wash his car and make sure breakfast is ready when he's done showering.”

Man claims "cheating" was created by white people to destroy black families

In another story, Briefly News reported that a local man may have bitten off more than he could chew after taking to social media with his views about cheating in romantic relationships. According to Lunga Thwema (@Thwema1), otherwise known as “Mr Red Flag” online, infidelity is a concept invented by white people.

He posted a controversial tweet where he wrote: “Cheating is a concept created by white people in order to break up black families. But you guys aren’t ready for that conversation.”

But boy was Mzansi ready to open up the heated conversation! Many people seemed annoyed and frustrated by Lunga’s views, saying he was not only biased but also uninformed in his statement.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News