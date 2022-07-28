South African spiritual healer Carol Motolo realised that inflation is hitting everything hard, including a South African favourite food

Carol Motolo had some netizens cackling after sharing how much sun school sells amagwinya. The mother was not prepared to pay the price the school charged for a kasi fave.

Carol Motolo could not handle how much her kid's school was charging for magwinya, and South Africans were just as floored./ Imag : Getty Images /THEGIFT777/ Instagram/@official_carol_motolo

Source: UGC

Carol Motolo took to her social media to share her outrage over the price of simple vet koeks for her son's Show and Tell. South African word taken aback along with Carol.

Woman shares outrageous school selling R35 for mangwinya

@CarolMotolo shared a message from her child's school stating that magwinya will cost 35 Rand at an upcoming school event. Carol Motolo reacted to the school's message by saying that whoever wrote the message must not have been sober.

Magwinya are a widely enjoyed cheap food in South Africa and other parts of Southern Africa. Many were up in arms over the school's fat cakes, which usually cost well below R10.

@LaDumezulu commented:

"Respond to them sesi...legwinya can't be over R5 each."

@lungile_t commented:

"This is the boujeest thing I've read all my life 35 Rands?"

@phindile11 commented:

"Very expensive magwinya Fish oil that went to private school."

@nonhlanhlab commented:

"Maybe lenale mince ‍♀"

