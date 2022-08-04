A South African woman boldly claims that a boyfriend needs to be in a position to buy his partner gifts and flowers

South African men were not happy with the statement and shared their thoughts on how a relationship should be equal

South African women also say that reciprocity is good for both men and women, and that men deserve gifts too

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A South African woman claimed that money to buy gifts and to go on dates is mandatory to be in a relationship.

A South African woman believes that if a man doesn't have free cash to spend on his partner, he should not be in a relationship. Images: @boits_diale, Vincent Bestnault/Getty

Source: Twitter

believes that a man must be able to spoil his girlfriend and that men who can't, shouldn't be in a relationship in the first place. She posted on Twitter:

The woman then doubled down and defended herself by saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"I don't expect things I don't reciprocate."

South African tweeps were not happy with the statement, and some found her words materialistic. @ItsTheReal_BizZ asked:

"So basically a relationship is about flowers and gifts?"

Another user by the handle of @AlphaMale4D pointed out that a relationship should always be a two-way street, saying:

@HITMAN_RELOADED also jumped on the reciprocity bandwagon:

"You need to give sum to get sum. Mina such gifts are reserved for my mother at this stage till I find the same being reciprocated."

@Mihlali_Mkole also spoke about social media's influence on relationships and tweeted:

It wasn't only men who disagreed with the statement, but women too.

@Maletsapa1 said"

"I don't agree Hun, nna I believe in a relationship with no gender roles. We both cook, we both clean. We BOTH PAY & WE are romantic together."

Another woman by the handle of @PhahlaneLindiwe put herself in a man's shoes by stating:

"This is why men fail to actually love us, have time for us and be with us longer ngoba we want to live by Twitter standards"

Man gives thanks to amazing wife in a lengthy post, claims their “old-fashioned love” is the key to happiness

With regards to the responses, Briefly News reported on how gender roles are a lot different from what they used to be 50 years back. But one couple is still living that old-school way and it seems to be working for them.

Nowadays, many men and women both work, which means everyone does dishes, cooking, cleaning, bathing the kids, et cetera. This couple still lives the old way, though, where the man works and the woman takes care of the home.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News