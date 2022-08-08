Twitter user @robbiiiiee celebrated her third anniversary with her hunky fiancé and shared the professionally taken snaps on socials

The social media user never imagined that the man she met online would end up being the one proposing

Social media users took to the comment section and expressed how they feel about the couple's decision to get married

One thing is for sure, the idiom 'nobody knows tomorrow' fits perfectly with Twitter users @robbiiiiee and @Felix_ReyesJr, who recently shared romantic and timeless snaps announcing their engagement on social media.

Their story seemed nothing out of the ordinary until you read the post. The beautiful @robbiiiiee shared that her soon-to-be-hubby slid into her DM's, and one thing led to another.

A glowing @robbiiiiee wrote:

"We've been at each other's side since our first date."

@robbiiiiee user joined the app in 2010 and @Felix_ReyesJr joined in 2009. The pair have just over 1K followers combined.

With billions of Twitter users and having to keep up with ever-trending stories, watching out for online hackers, defending yourself from trolls, and trying to get away from weirdos on social media, it almost seems as if finding online love would be an impossible task.

However, the lucky couple proved that true love can be found anywhere and also against all odds.

Social media users gladly took to the comment section in adoration of the couple and wished them a successful marriage.

Take a look at some of the reactions;

@VjJohn48091462 said:

"Beautiful, nothing but universal blessings for you guys."

@Rainierv2 commented:

@OsamaBinPimpin reacted:

