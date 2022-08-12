Happy Stunner Celebrates Extravagant Engagement, SA Congratulates the Woman on Getting Cuffed
- A wife-in-waiting celebrated her engagement on Twitter by posting photos of the extravagant proposal
- The pics include a luxurious room filled with flowers, rose petals shaped into a heart, and the words "Marry Me" on the floor
- Mzansi peeps were very happy for the woman, with many congratulating her on the special engagement
Marriage is a very momentous occasion in anyone's life. The proposal itself tends to be a magical moment that unlocks a door to what will hopefully be a spectacular journey with the person who undoubtedly has your heart.
This magical moment is what @ThatGirlCebi experienced when she went on Twitter to share her romantic and flashy marriage proposal from her soon-to-be hubby.
The photos she shared showed a dazzling display of love and affection, with one picture showing rose petals on the floor in the shape of a heart in front of the words:
"Marry Me"
The luxury doesn't stop there. The "Marry Me" letters illuminate a dark room filled with sweet gifts and decorations, like balloons reaching the ceiling and a bouquet of roses.
The bouquet of roses looks amazing, and the future wife also sips on a glass of bubbly as a much-needed addition to an already special event.
South African Tweeps had nothing but positive things to say about her engagement, congratulating her on the special moment:
@SangaMamiya said:
"Mzalwane wam I've been screaming... ❤️❤️❤️Congratulations My beautiful sis...
@Thato__T mentioned:
"❤️ Man, congratulations Cebi! ❤️"
@ziiimaso commented:
"Congratulations beautiful ❤️"
@LeeRay_Mash shared:
"Congratulations momma ❤️"
@TshegoTash_ said:
"@NiiiceBru, you did a real thing. Proper."
