Kutlwano Tshatiwa is a 17-year-old Mzansi programmer who has created an app to help diagnose pneumonia and skin cancer

The young man developed the app to help people with the disease early diagnose so they can get immediate treatment

Tshatiwa has won international awards for this app and it has made the people of Mzansi extremely proud

The youth of Mzansi is levelling up. 17-Year-old Kutlwano Tshatiwa is a talented programmer who has just created an app to help diagnose pneumonia and skin cancer.

Kutlwano Tshatiwa is just 17 and has created a life-changing app which has won international awards. Image: Facebook / Kutlwano Tshatiwa

Tshatiwa is a matric learner from Gabonewe High School in the North West and has made both his school and country extremely proud.

SowetanLIVE reported that Tshatiwa’s app won gold in the International Festival of Engineering Science and Technology in Tunisia, and ranked in the top 10 projects in the world.

It was the coronavirus that had the impressive teen create the app. Tshatiwa wanted pneumonia and cancer patients to know their preexisting conditions so they could seek urgent medical attention if they contracted the virus.

"With an application that gives you a diagnosis within seconds or milliseconds, you can start taking treatment much earlier,” explained the teen programmer.

Kaya 959 celebrated Tshatiwa’s achievements on Facebook, letting the people of Mzansi know that we have a teen who is revolutionising the medical diagnostic field in terms of apps and technology.

The people of Mzansi clap for Tshatiwa, overflowing with pride

Tshatiwa’s app is a proud moment for the people of Mzansi and his achievements have not gone unnoticed. People showed the teen mad love and support, claiming that he is proof that Mzansi youth have untapped talent.

Take a look at some of the pride-filled comments:

Lolo Phetoe said:

“May the good LORD protect you and the gift he has given you against all things that may derail your bright future.”

Samkelo Mazitshana Tempi said:

“Our country is equally blessed as western countries when it comes to IQ talent.”

Kaydee Molaba said:

“Brilliant work. Well done young man ”

Cilla Nongombili said:

“Well done our future leader”

Meet Kutlwano Tshatiwa, 14, a self-taught programmer who creates apps

Briefly News reported on the young man’s genius a few years back. Kutlwano Tshatiwa, a self-taught programmer, has already developed nine apps since taught himself to programme when he was 13.

Tshatiwa, who lives with his mom, two siblings and grandmother in Madikwe, said he was inspired by Thomas Suarez, a developer who created his first app when he was 12 years old.

"When I was 13 years old I decided to learn programming languages and I developed my first app at the age 14," he said.

