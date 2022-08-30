A happy dad shared a picture of a sweet note his daughter wrote for him and hid away in his breakfast box

The girl surprised her father by making him breakfast, and South Africans on socials melted in adoration

Netizens who responded to Oscar Magud's post were envious that the man had a blessed fatherhood experience with his young one

Oscar Magud's day was made much happier by his daughter after he received an endearing surprise for his breakfast

An appreciative man shared that his daughter had made him the cutest breakfast. Image: @OscarMagud/Twitter/ Getty Images

Source: Twitter

The girl also packed him a nutritious breakfast, which he did not expect but greatly appreciated.

He shared the lovely news on his socials and captioned it:

"When little daughter randomly makes me breakfast and leaves this note."

In the note, Kwethu wishes her daddy a wonderful day and says he hopes her dad enjoyed the delicious meal she prepared for him.

Oscar's social media friends adored the note and warned him that he had better watch out, because his little angel might have a very devious request to follow her kind gesture.

Responding to one of the comments, Oscar said he would grant Kwethu anything her heart desired after he made her day with the thoughtful breakfast and unexpected note.

@KhayaNtuli3

"Ncooh, and in return, she’s about to request in the near future is already been granted. Thatha daddy’s little girl."

@nn_khanyile

"Blessed father."

@Zenande_Mcfen

"This is so cute ❤️ God bless her."

