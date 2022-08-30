A stunning woman is warming the hearts of social media users after sharing lovely snaps of herself with her pops

The hun posted a picture as a baby with her dad, and alongside the snap, she had a photo of herself as a stunning woman standing beside her loving father

Social media peeps went nuts for the cute father-daughter snaps, with the two clearly sharing a sweet bond that has lasted through the years of her upbringing

A lovely lady has social media users gushing over cute snaps she shared of herself and her loving father.

The lovely @themiraedem looked very happy in both pics with her dad. Image: @themiraedem/Twitter.

Source: Twitter

Taking to Twitter, @themiraedem posted then versus now snaps with her dad. In the first pic, she was a young, sweet toddler, and in pic number two, the lovely lady had blossomed into a gorgeous woman.

The daddy-daughter duo looked super adorable together in both pics, with the pair wearing matching outfits in the ‘now’ snap.

The two clearly have a very special father-daughter bond that has grown through the years of @themiraedem’s upbringing. How adorable.

The caption of the breathtaking beaut’s post read:

“Then vs now.”

Tweeps loved the vibe between the pretty lady and her caring and supportive father and flooded her post with sweet messages.

Some peeps noted that the hun should always appreciate the love of her dad.

Let’s peek at some of the coolest reactions:

@thatweirdguy419 sweetly said:

“Your dad’s secret superpower is he doesn’t grow old.”

@OlarindeOlufem1 said:

“Fathers deserve accolades. Take good care of him, he deserves your love.”

@Frankbest030 reacted:

“Appreciate your father’s love. God bless you. May God continue to keep papa for taking care of you.”

