A woman served the people of Mzansi with a lit Hamba Wena dance challenge while rocking a traditional Xibelani skirt

Instagram user @ _miss_hilary knows how to make the traditional Xibelani skirt move and used it to her advantage

People just loved that she brought her culture into the clip and could not stop hyping her in the comments

The Hamba Wena dance challenge has produced some lit videos. One of the most recent fire clip is of a woman doing the challenge in a traditional Xibelani skirt.

Instagram user @ _miss_hilary used a traditional Xibelani skirt in a dance challenge and people loved it. Image: Instagram / @ _miss_hilary

One thing about the people of Mzansi is that they will always find a way to proudly showcase their culture in anything that they do. Like this woman in the dance challenge clip.

Instagram user @ _miss_hilary shared her Hamba Wena dance challenge clip and it is vibey. Sis knows how to rock a traditional Xibelani skirt, and it shows!

Fellow social media users scream as they watch the woman shake it

Seeing the good sis shake that traditional Xibelani skirt to the vibey amapiano track left people feeling all the vibes. This is the content Mzansi peeps live for.

Take a look at some of the hype:

@rimpho_for_the_babies said:

“It’s the tsonga level... Tsongas this side.”

@tshegoo__ said:

‘Yesssss queeen”

@lvmaine said:

“Hhayiboooo!!! ”

@zo.mashiane.za said:

“Youuu are too cool!!!!!!”

@tish_customz said:

“ Yesssssssssss ”

Schoolgirl’s ambitious Hamba Wena dance challenge results in epic fail as she falls to the floor: “Eish”

In related news, Briefly News reported that ama2k and their antics can sometimes land them in trouble. This was the case for a school girl who tried to do a daring and ambitious take on the viral Hamba Wena challenge on a desk and epically failed by crashing on the floor.

Many came to the popular SA Vibes page to wonder exactly why the girl wanted to do such a footwork-intensive dance seen in the Facebook post.

The challenge itself has gone insanely viral on TikTok. A quick search of the term "Hamba Wena dance challenge tutorial" results in 28.6 million views worth of videos popping up. A quick scroll of the page will also show you that peeps worldwide love partaking in it.

