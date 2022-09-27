A video of a girl out and about on a daytime date has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

The footage shared on Twitter, shows her enjoying lunch before she proceeds to demonstrate Zulu traditional dance moves on the streets

South African social media users couldn’t help but poke fun at the footage, with a few admiring the lady’s authenticity

One fine babe had social media users in stitches after a video of her out on a date was shared online.

A lady who embraced her cultural side while on a date had Mzansi peeps amused. Image: @Tumi213/Twitter

Twitter user, @Tumi213 posted a video of the girl on the bluebird app which shows her looking cute and all dolled up as she enjoys lunch at a restaurant.

The video then switches to a second clip which shows the girl busting some serious Zulu traditional dance moves on the streets in high heels as a crowd cheers her on.

There is no denying that this hun is an absolute vibe who has no issues living her truth and embracing her cultural side.

The funny video was captioned:

“This would be THE MOST interesting first date emhlabeni.”

In true Mzansi fashion, peeps couldn’t help but poke fun at the hilarious post:

@Mzulu__ replied:

“I would just propose to her right there. Side note the gal in pink is sooo happy .”

@Sherifhoood commented:

“I want to trust people the way she trusted her heels .. I mean.”

@Sir_Aro asked:

“Am I the only one who finds this incredibly cool!? .”

@Leko_M responded:

“Normalise asking before the date…are you taking any meds?!”

@notandow replied:

“I find this really cool. She doesn’t lose her cultural streak even for a date. She’s authentic.”

@sunny_hadebe commented:

“No, I’m sorry mina KUMELE ngihlabe u1 after a first date .”

@willycactus_ reacted:

“This will be the last time she hears from me .”

@candy91210 said:

“This is why young men are unhappy in their marriages. The crazy, carefree ones are always keepers. Manje nina nifuna the face of Bhengu Beauty.”

Young lady shows off how she can be wifey material and the life of the party in amusing viral video

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young woman took to social media to show off how she can be both conservative and the life of the party.

In a video posted on TikTok, user Zandile Nonhlanhla Shandu (@zandilenonhlanhla1) showed off a snap of herself dressed in a conservative fashion with a shawl over her shoulders and a doek on her head.

She captioned it:

“I’m wifey material but…”

