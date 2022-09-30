A man claims that he got hit with the responsibility of standing in for the groom at his cousin's wedding

Twitter account @AdvoBarryRoux shared a voice recording of the man telling his story, and it was a lot

Some people did not believe the spiel for a second, while many others felt it was actually quite believable

Family affairs can be tricky. The people of Mzansi had conflicting opinions when it came to a man who claims to have been asked to stand in as the groom at his cousin's wedding.

In many cultures, other males in a family can hold roles of importance in place of others. However, stepping in on the wedding day as a groom is something else.

Widely followed Twitter account @AdvoBarryRoux shared a voice recording of the man stating his case. Apparently, he was just as thrown as the many people who listened to the clip.

A bit of the clip said: "I had to pitch in as the groom you see... I got there and wedding songs were playing, I didn't even know what was going on at home..."

The people of Mzansi share their different views on the situation

Well, well, well, this threw some for a six. Standing in as a whole entire groom? Kante, some people just could not deal. Surprisingly there were many people who claimed it made “perfect sense”, that is, after they had listened to the clip multiple times, trying to make sense of it all.

Take a look at some of the opinions:

@Qwathi_Elihle said:

“So according to him… his cousin is marrying his other cousin? ja ne.”

@fozalava said:

“If repeat it over and over and to my understanding, he was asked to be a groom on that due to his cousin who was sick on the wedding day and further explain that it wasn't his wedding and also it was his cousin's wife. That's my take on this voice clip ♂️♂️♂️”

@Wandile_Ntini said:

“It’s understandable though when you listen over and over that nah man it’s just one of those family things.”

@sydneyntantiso said:

“When you think it through, it kinda makes sense ”

@NgcesheSakhi said:

@muzi2104 said:

