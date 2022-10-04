A video of an adorable baby girl catching her mommy recording her cuddling her daddy has gone viral

Twitter user @miiriya1 shared the cute clip and the mom caught wind of it, sharing that Yara is the youngest of six

So many people took to the comment section with hearts bursting after watching the sweet video clip

It’s the small moments that have the biggest impact. One mom tried to capture her daughter cuddling her dad but got caught out by the little cutie.

A sweet baby girl caught her mother recording her cuddle up with daddy. Image: Twitter / @miiriya1

Source: Twitter

Children are so smart, even when they are just tiny little humans. This baby girl saw her momma coming and it is just too precious for words.

Twitter user @miiriya1 shared the adorable clip showing baby girl flip over and giggle at her mother. The mom saw the hype the clip got, revealing that baby Yara is the youngest of six children and is besotted with her father.

“♥️ to answer a few questions, she is the youngest of 6. I have 3 children and so does her father. She wasn’t sleeping in this video and Dad didn’t know she was snuggling in his chest. ,” shared the mom.

Social media users gush over the priceless moment

Seeing this clip had many people feeling broody. Babies are such blessings and seeing videos like this remind people of the pure joy that they bring.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@OfficialHoneyD said:

“Stawpppppppp I’m ovulating don’t make me do ittt.”

@DC_Latino_ said:

“Oh my god this is the cutest video. ❤️❤️❤️”

@ZeeKhoza said:

“This just made my day ❤”

@XcuseMyFro said:

“You can tell she's a happy baby ”

@larrygayvid said:

“My hearrtttt ”

Source: Briefly News