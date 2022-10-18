A cute video of a child describing what type of car his father drives had been doing the rounds on social media

The footage shows the little boy attempting to read a book as two women ask him about his dad’s car to which he responds; “Vrr Pa”

The child’s cute and genuine response has captured the hearts of man netizens who responded to the post with sweet comments

Popular Twitter user @jah_vinny_23 had Mzansi netizens amused and in their feels after sharing a video of a little one attempting to read a book.

In the footage, the child is seen trying to concentrate on the complex text, as two unseen women are heard asking him what kind of car his father drives.

One little chap knows very well what kind of car his dad drives. Image: @jah_vinny_23/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The young chap doesn’t hesitate to answer that he drives a: “Vrr Pa”. If you’re South African, you can easily identify that this indicates a car with a loud exhaust – a much loved feature for many car fanatics.

Netizens couldn’t help but respond with laughter and endearment to the adorable video.

@MrsLekhooaGS wrote:

“Lmfao my man .”

@SiyamthandaLala said:

“Uyi cutie naye .”

@Kgothatso___ commented:

“Bathong .”

@Forever_BlackZN responded:

“Maye .”

@Afributter said:

“How adorable.”

