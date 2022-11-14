A mom shared a pic of her Jhene Aiko look-a-like daughter and got roasted online for naming her Le’gaci

The snap shows the uncanny resemblance between the cute child and the popular singer, but her name drew the most attention

Netizens discussed the name at length and wondered why someone would name their child that while poking fun

A proud mom took to he socials to share a pic of her Jhene Aiko look-a-like daughter but was roasted instead for naming her daughter Le'gaci.

A mom shared a cute snap of her Jhene Aiko look-a-like daughter and got roasted for naming her Le'gaci. Images: @taraekorrin/ Twitter, Jennifer Graylock/ Getty Images

@taraekorrin is the mom. She then restricted the replies on her post on Twitter, where tons of people called her out on her unorthodox usage of apostrophes and made jokes about the name.

The adorable uncanny valley

Roasts aside, the adorable child does indeed look like the famous superstar. More snaps of the cute daughter throughout the mom's Twitter account confirm the comparison, with her looking like Jhene in multiple pictures.

Most people didn't deny the comparison at all, but the name the daughter wrote down on her whiteboard marker drew more attention than she did. Many wondered why the mom didn't just use the normal word from the dictionary.

Peeps had a lot of jokes to share about it. See the comments below:

@S_D_Brown1218 said:

"She wanted attention, now her AND her children are getting clowned. You hate to Le'see it."

@JAYMEL79 mentioned:

"It took me an ungodly amount of time to realize her name is legacy "

@HawkAdd commented:

"Why would u spell that poor babies name like that?"

@JhenikasDoormat posted:

@kierra3lyse shared:

"Apostrophes just go anywhere."

@jaydiacs asked:

"Do you understand how apostrophes work?"

@COOCHIEMAMIXXX said:

"Not me thinking idk how to read bc I couldn’t figure out how to say the baby name and… it’s.. Legacy "

@jay_Linggg mentioned:

"She need to go get her kid "

