Twitter user @Melitson89 posted four photos of an interracial couple in a traditional Xhosa culture setting

The images also showed the wife seen taking part in wifely duties at a rural homestead believed to be in the Eastern Cape

In the post, @Melitson89 jokingly encouraged more Xhosa gents to take white wives, leaving Xhosa babes with questions

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Photos of a beautiful interracial couple deep within their Xhosa element left several netizens in their feels.

Photos of a beautiful couple had one Xhosa man considering taking on a white wife. Image: @Melitson89/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The images were posted by Twitter user @Melitson89, which show a white woman and her Xhosa husband dressed in traditional attire. The woman is also seen taking part in wifely duties at a rural homestead believed to be in the Eastern Cape.

@Melitson89 complimented the couple, saying they looked good together and jokingly encouraged more Xhosa gents to take white wives. He captioned the tweet:

“Umhle uJessica noVusi eLadyfrere Eastern Cape. Ingathi singavele siqhubeke singamadyan sityise abelungu uTsiki!”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mzansi peeps responded with banter to the post, as several men agreed with @Melitson89’s suggestion. On the other hand, Xhosa women were left wondering what would be of them if the gents no longer showed an interest in them.

@Musanathi2 responded:

“Yimani, F2, why eyinxibe ngoluhlobo umakoti le khetshemiya?”

@LollyNgozi wrote:

“Ningakhe nidlale ngooTsiki sikhona bethuna.”

@Nabz98960396 asked:

“Sithini ke ngoku thina? .”

@Nande48402184 responded:

“Ndicingela nje Oomalume no dabawo kuyo yonke lento yomlungu, intle yona kakhulu futhi.”

@Yomelela_ commented:

“Not planning on getting married but if I were to, then white or Coloured definitely!”

@Mangethe__ wrote:

“Kodwa ukukhuluma isiNgisi usuku lonke noma ungasathandi, ay khuphukani nodwa majongo sizonifica.”

@AthiJ1226 said:

“Owu so thina mntase utshuba masiyekwe.”

Beautiful photos of interracial couple whose love life dates back to 2010 stir emotional reactions

In another story, Briefly News reported marriage is beautiful with a friend, and the inspiring throwback and recent photos of an interracial couple have stirred massive reactions on social media.

The pair, whose love life dates back to 2010, tied the knot in a gorgeous white wedding in 2019.

They welcomed a bouncy child in 2021, who has become part of their family. Before they welcomed their bundle of joy into the world, the couple had a cute dog.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News