A recipe for alcoholic pap left many South Africans up in arms as they gave feedback on the idea

Netizens were not shy to let their opinion be known after seeing how some people add gin to their pap

The video caused a split as peeps cracked jokes about the drinking hack while others were more worried

Peeps were less than impressed by two friends who made a South African staple food with alcohol in it. Many were horrified at the possibility while others tried to understand the reasoning.

Some people put alcohol in pap which was a deplorable move according to some. Image: Twitter/@kulanicool/Getty Images/@NickyLloyd

A video of the unique pap spread like wildfire as the internet reacted. People did not seem to like the idea.

Mzansi reacts to people adding gin to pap

A video by @kulanicool, originally posted on Tiktok shows some people infusing pap with gin. The clip was all over social media as peeps tried to figure out why they did it. Watch the video below:

Some people slammed the women making the unique pap. Many others shamed their attempts to make sure they got drunk. A few peeps speculated that the women did not know that alcohol evaporates after cooking.

@Sihle_Congo commented:

"Lol the alcohol is just gonna evaporate away most, alcohol in heat evaporates."

@NalediYona commented:

South Africa has a problem

@Mthobisi_Mboma commented:

"My skat, you pour it in when the pap has cooled down or else the the alcohol will just evaporate under that heat. Lol."

@Simdope_ commented:

"This makes perfect sense. Now I know why everywho rates pap bayadakwa after eating this nuclear bomb."

@AwAThabang commented:

"Naaahhh… this can’t be a thing.

@tsongasuperman commented:

"To be honest this isn't fun at all.

@ReaDaSoul commented:

"No one in the squad thought 'mara re di bari bras' ?"

@Dj_SoNice commented:

"Pap & Gin? Gin Pap? Papgin?"

@Leparalajazz commented:

"We are not surviving this December."

