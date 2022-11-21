Twitter user, Darius Amore, left internet users amused and impressed after sharing his latest coat addition

In a tweet, he revealed that it was a recreated version of a coat he saw on an online shopping site, done by his mother

Amore's photos in which he posed in the black coat have since gone viral, sparking hilarious reactions

Darius Amore's mum recently made him Twitter famous after replicating a knit coat design he had seen on a shopping website.

Photos of a stock model and Amore in the coat. Credit: Prostock-Studio, @DariusAmore (Twitter)

Source: UGC

Amore, who took to his Twitter page to share photos of the version his mother recreated, can be seen posing in what appears to be an oversized hooded maxi coat.

The coat which gave Amore a hilarious villain look featured thick woven patterns.

Sharing the photos, he captioned:

"So my Mom offered to make me a knitted coat I saw on Etsy…. Y’all. I’m grateful. But this is so much COAT. "

See the post below:

Social media users share thoughts on woollen coat

The photos which have since gone viral had social media users buzzing with reactions.

While some found the design hilarious, others advised Amore to protect his mother's design against theft by bigger luxury brands.

Check out some comments below:

kakaikembi:

"Tell mumzy to do the legal work quickly before Balenciaga sees…"

sneezemankind:

"Coat of arms."

likeabite:

""Kanye would be proud. Don’t worry Balenciaga will steal the idea next week."

legendary_berry:

"This is kinda cool but I just know it’s hot as hell in there."

timwesttt:

"Looking like a villain from a demonic movie."

laquelle_lalah_d_g:

"If the fashion people see this they going to steal it."

adrienne__._:

"How Kanye thinks he looks when he wears oversized clothes."

__folaaaaa:

"Come through VECNA!!!!!!"

