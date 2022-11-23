Deka Mohammed Aziz and Hodan Jemak Murassai nearly got a heart attack when they realised they had forgotten KSh 2.2 million in a cab in Mumbai

They set out to find the money and informed police officers, who launched a crackdown until they found the taxi driver

He tried to deny seeing the bag with the money but was shown CCTV footage and was forced to return the missing cash

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Kenyan nationals Deka Mohammed Aziz and Hodan Jemak Murassai, both 43 years old, are thanking their God after being saved the blushes by police officers in Mumbai, India.

Mumbai Cops Return KSh 2.2m Forgotten in Cab By 2 Kenyan Women Who'd Visited to Buy Garments

Source: UGC

The pair had travelled to Colaba to buy some garments when they got into a cab and alighted near the market at around 8pm.

Forgot the cash in taxi

According to the Hindustan Times, the women only noticed that they had forgotten their bag in the cab after getting off.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“The women enquired about the cabbie for a while. Later, they approached the police at around 9 pm,” senior police inspector, Colaba police station, Vijay Hatiskar said.

He added that once the case was reported, the officers immediately launched a search for the cab driver with several teams forming to check CCTV camera footage.

The spirited search paid off because the taxi was found the taxi at 4am and confronted the driver Tribhuvan Gaud about the package.

Driver tried denying

Initially, the cab driver denied having any knowledge about the missing bag, but officers showed him the footage of the women alighting from his taxi.

Cornered, Gaud accepted that he had the bag and returned it, after which the cash was handed over to the women.

Deka and Hodan are frequent visitors to India where they regularly purchase garments to sell back home in Kenya.

The Kenyan nationals were grateful that they had found their money even as Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar announced a reward to the police team for their quick response.

Dishevelled man disarms police officer, video has Mzansi screaming

Briefly News previously reported a dishevelled man disarmed a police officer who struggled to get it back from him in a clip with Mzansi peeps screaming.

The incident, posted by @VehicleTrackerz, showed the dude successfully taking the gun away from one of the officers, prompting the other to intervene. The Twitter post left Mzansi shocked, with some even wondering if the clip was real.

One of the terrifying aspects of the video is when the dude tries to take the gun off its safety mechanism. What's incredibly odd, however, is that towards the end of the clip, the two officers just stand there looking directly at the man pointing the weapon towards them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke