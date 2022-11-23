A man in Durban lost his car and R20 000 after highjackers forced him to pay them R20 000 or face death

The man's life was spared after he gave them what they wanted during the traumatic ordeal this past weekend

The security company tracked his car quickly and found it abandoned on a dirt road in Mayville, Durban

DURBAN - A man from Durban was hijacked on Saturday and kidnapped. He allegedly bargained for his life to be spared by paying off the hijackers R20 000.

According to TimesLIVE, Marshall Security said that team members of their special operation were assigned to help Cartrack at around 8:30 pm in tracing down a hijacked Golf 7 in Umbilo.

"Members immediately responded [with those from] Cato Manor trio crimes and urban defence, and within minutes, the vehicle was found abandoned on a dirt road off Liliancrest Walk in Cato Crest, Mayville."

The security company investigated and found out that the suspects extorted R20 000 from the driver after they kidnapped him during the hijacking. The driver's life was spared, and he was released close to a Tollgate bridge on the N3.

It's currently unclear how if the driver them in cash or through a transfer, and the security company didn't share whether the police were notified or not.

South Africans reacted to the story online and highlighted the importance of money.

Given Mpho Rams said:

"You must understand that hijackers also get way less than 20k for stealing the car. The car could be 10k or less. I am glad he's okay, but they might hijack him again."

Vuyi Xola shared:

"I used to think KZN is one of the safest places in Mzansi, but now I'm thinking otherwise. I wanted to relocate to that side, so I might as well stay in Jhb."

Collins Nkuna posted:

"Money can buy life. He saved himself by giving them money. Imagine if he didn't have money, he should have been dead by now."

Owen Chipen suggested:

"The KZN provincial government has to prioritise security. Criminals are ruling the province."

Khanyi Patience

"I would also beg with all have just for my life to be spared."

Mike Mnguni stated:

"Another meaning of life insurance."

Source: Briefly News