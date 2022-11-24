A loving dad went viral online for giving her daughter a heartfelt period package after she turned ten years old

Sthe Ndashe said that he made the pack as he was aware that his daughter was shaping into a woman

He not only wanted to make the journey positive for her but also inspire men and parents, in general, to be better for their kids

A loving dad, Sthe Ndashe went viral last month after putting together a thoughtful and special period pack for his daughter to prepare for her first period.

A recent video was shared online where he opened up about the gesture and the importance of breaking the stigma behind periods.

Sthe Ndashe said his thoughtful gesture to his daughter had started a positive conversation about conscious parenting. Image: Sthe Ndashe/Facebook

"I have only one daughter, her name is Unathi. She just turned 10 and I knew that this day was going to be coming where my daughter is shaping into a woman. I thought of ways I could actually make this journey more exciting," Sthe explains in the video shared by Seen Stories on Facebook.

He went on to detail how he found a beautiful red box filled it with various feminine sanitary products, pain meds and treats for his baby girl.

He said his proactive gesture has started a conversation that is positive for change. It is to change narratives. A period is part of life. My aim and my hope here is to inspire men and all of us to be better parents for our kids," said a compassionate Sthe.

His message struck a chord with many South Africans who have lauded the doting dad for his conscious parenting and love for his daughter.

Tuduetso Mathe shared:

"Big up to you bro growing up I was never taught about periods at home but had to experience everything alone."

Cresta Marshall reacted:

"10 years of age WOW. Still a baby."

Amber Peck replied:

"When I was in elementary school, my mom gave me a small, somewhat discreet bag with pads and fresh underpants. This little pack helped me many, many times. It especially made my first period so much less terrifying because I was prepared."

Erin Schoberg sad:

"You rock, Dad. My dad told me to put a bandaid on it.."

Amie Kay commented:

"Breaking the stigma. A lot of South African dads don't go out of their way to learn about periods because gogo or aunty will handle it ‍♀️. My dad told me to drink aloe for my period pains, it's so refreshing when it comes from your dad❤️."

Tongia Angela wrote:

"This truly made me cry thank you for making changes and set an example. This will be a beautiful memories she will carry with her for the rest of her life❤."

