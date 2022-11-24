Photos of three stunning and curvy school teachers have been doing the rounds on social media

The educators are pictured wearing curve-hugging and low-cut outfits in the classroom, which has left some peeps uncomfortable

A heated debate resulted from the post as some netizens brought up aspects of professionalism and appropriateness

Schools of most levels will typically expect teacher attire to be professional and more formal, although some allow for more casual wear on certain days. However, photos of three stunning and curvy school teachers have ruffled some feathers on the social media streets.

Teachers in curve-hugging outfits have some peeps demanding a dress code policy for educators.

Source: Twitter

The images were posted on Twitter by user @AdvoBarryRoux and show three women wearing curve-hugging and low-cut outfits in the classroom.

The women's choice of clothing has sparked an online debate on whether their outfits are appropriate or not for the nature of their job.

According to Chron, Parents sometimes have different views than their children's teachers about appropriate classroom attire. Certain aspects of the job support more relaxed dress requirements than other professions. Opinions differ on how to strike the right balance between comfort and practicality on the one hand, and professionalism and appropriateness, on the other.

Opinionated Mzansi netizens did not hesitate to share their views on the subject, as some saw no problem with how the pictured women were dressed, whereas others were firmly against it.

@Neo52403448 said:

"Frame 3 and 4 only boys will fail in that class struuuu."

@Nelisiwe9309 replied:

"Haaaiiboooo what is wrong with this outfit??being a professional does not mean o tlhakatlhakane. when you look good, you will feel good and you will excell at what you are doing at work."

@VusBiyel asked:

"My only question is who is taking these pictures?"

@ThobekaGasa remarked:

"I'm a boy mom, have no issue with curves but I do find a cameltoe around kids innapropriate, not because I think abuse or sexualising or whatever but cause kids are curious and boys as is go through alot of confusing feelings and urges that are uncomfortable."

@Tresley:

"Dress code policy is needed, our kids are being sexualised indirectly here."

@Tshegofa_tso said:

"So keng? Female teachers are suppose to hide their curves or rather the shape of their bodies kaore kids are being "sexualised indirectly". These are the new age teachers deal with it!"

@Dr__AlejandroIV commented:

"To think our back then teachers used to dress the same way, they just didn't have hot bodies."

@Daprincemajor wrote:

"This is nothing I had teachers who dressed like this and had great bodies, the thing is in our generation we didn't have this mentality of looking at our elders in a sexual way. We were focused and we passed very well."

