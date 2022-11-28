An online user has been sharing his journey of building his own mansion for some months

Then it is and has been updating tweets since he started building, and he showed his house at its latest building stage

People could not stop singing his praises for how far he has come with his building project

A man is building his house step-by-step, and the internet fell in love. The man is more than 90% finished making his dream home, and people could not stop raving about it.

The home has been under construction since March and has shaped up extremely well. People commented on the man's soon-to-be-completed house.

SA applauds as man shows off building progress

A Twitter user shared information showing that he is close to finishing his dream home. He captioned the photo with a progress report on how far he is:

Mzansi loves seeing people build their homes. People complimented the man for his focus. People were also amazed at how good the house looked.

@Sliindile commented:

"Looks stunning."

@Roshroshi91

"Gorgeous! You’ve done so well."

@uNtomfuthi

"This is breathtaking."

@call_her_ziggy

"Well done Xaba, Haibo dude."

@MissGC1

You are building a beautiful home."

@Tlhogi__

It’s beautiful yho ."

@charm_larry

Congratulations king.. should be expecting a house warming invite da.. this gave me goosebumps bafo."

@Smoochie_Vi

I'm following you so I can see the finished product."

@TotoRN

Waze wamuhle umsebenzi."

@Lethabo_Touchll

This is beautiful,congratulations Doc."

Source: Briefly News