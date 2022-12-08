A young man took to social media to share then-and-now photos of how we looked when loadshedding began in SA vs now

The TikTok video shows his innocent appearance at the age of nine before revealing a more handsome look at 23 years old

Many South African peeps were taken aback by the post and just how far back Eskom's planned outages began

Loadshedding - Mzansi's planned power outages by state-owned energy company, Eskom have become a dreadful part of everyday life. It is almost shocking to realise that it started way back in 2007.

One peep has gone from being an awkward boy to a handsome man since loadshedding started in SA. Image: @dirkokay/TikTok

One man took to social media to share an image of how he looked when loadshedding first started at the age of nine versus a recent photo of how he looks now at 23 – and man, did he glow up!

TikTok user @dirkokay is a far cry from the innocent little boy he was a few years back, as he now boasts a broad jawline and striking facial features. He could easily pass as a fashion model.

His post really put into perspective just how long South Africans have lived in the dark.

Many peeps were left in awe at his growth and physical transformation and took to the comments to compliment him and complain about the painstaking power outages.

Bronwen von Flotow responded:

"I'm also 23 but I don't remember when loadshedding started ."

SA Lamb said:

"At least you had a glow up. More than most of us can say."

Raadien replied:

"Bro loadshedding just spawned in 2020 or 2021 I DONT remember other years."

ilseleroux62 reacted:

"It's been forever ."

Robyn shared:

"I'm also 23 and honestly don't remember when loadshedding started just wishing it to end though."

Sohail responded:

"I remember when it was one hour only like once or twice a week and they told us by 2013 there will be no loadshedding."

Lilly wrote:

"It's been so long. But we still suffer☹."

Cindigirl commented:

"Started in 2006. I had a backup generator at my wedding."

