Rasta the Artist showed off the pictures of his daughter's high school dance and expressed how proud he is

The South African artist took to the socials to show his little princess going to her last school function before matriculating

People reacted to the pictures Rasta posted of his daughter and many even asked that he make a portrait of himself and his kid

Rasta the Artist has a daughter who is in matric. The proud dad shared pictures of his daughter going to her grade 12 dance.

Rasta the artist posed with his daughter for her matric dance and was happy to celebrate her day with fans. Image: Facebook/RastaTheArtsist

Many people shared their opinion on his daughter's dress. Others made sure they expressed their congratulations.

Rasta the Artist celebrates daughter's matric dance

Mzansi portrait artist Rasta took to Facebook to share that his daughter had her matric dance. In the picture, his daughter looked stunning in a red sparkly dress and was standing next to her father. She also pitched up to the function in a BMW that matched her dress. He wrote:

"I am proud of your achievements."

Online users commented on the father-daughter pictures. Most people showered them with compliments and marvelled at how they looked alike. Rasta is well known for his art and a number of netizens even asked him to share a drawing of his daughter.

Lishito Deebee commented:

"You both look great!"

Makhosi Mthembu commented:

"Ni smile same."

Thobile Nhlapo commented:

"Daddy's princess looks stunning"

Mufamadi Tsiko commented:

"Why do I have a feeling you designed that dress Rasta?

Can 't Get commented:

"Draw her Rasta man."

Syanda Mbhatha commented:

"That's awesome! Congratulations! M going to jol her next year month."

Bramwell Gavaza commented:

"Congratulations, please draw her, I want to see something."

Emaculate Ncube commented:

"Time flies indeed Congrat Angie."

Mlungisi Dube commented:

"Like Father, like daughter."

Titi Sihle Mageba commented:

"Mu droshe phela Rasta.[Draw her]"

S'khalo Simca Lebaka commented:

"I bet Rasta drew the design of his daughter's evening gown."

Bongumsa Justice Ndenza Bhala commented:

"Portrait of the daughter please."

Sthabiso Williams commented:

That's awesome! Congratulations! Portrait please."

Mosidi Jaloe commented:

"That's awesome! Congratulatians! But portrait e kae?"

