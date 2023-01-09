A woman showed off her two children on TikTok and left the country confused with her caption

The lady in the video told online users how old both her children are and the facts weren't not adding up

People flooded the comments as they tried to figure out how she could have two children who are six months apart in age

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A TikTok video went viral these people had questions for a young woman. The mum was holding her two children, who are both babies, and their ages had people wondering how she had them.

A woman claimed that she had children within 6-month and online users were in disbelief. Image: TikTok/@dieketsengkekepho

Source: UGC

The video got a lot of attention as people tried to figure out the mystery. People left comments convinced she was joking.

Netizens suspicious of woman's claim about her 2 children

A woman, @dieketsengkekepho, took a video where she claims her children are only a few months apart. In the video, she says that one baby is six months and the other is only six days old. Peeps pointed out that she would've been pregnant during the first pregnancy.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi peeps are never shy to call out false claims. Peeps were taken aback as they tried to figure out how if their age gap is possible. Speaking to Briefly News, a qualified doctor says that it would be almost impossible to get pregnant while already carrying. She said:

"Technically it can happen. But it is extremely rare."

Many people in the comments called her out saying she was lying. People cracked jokes in the comments.

Palesathato Tshabalala commented:

"Kanjani. [How?]"

@minikwenzorh17 commented:

"Amanga." Lies].

AmyM commented:

"Maths is not mathing."

khadidjah powers commented:

"So you got pregnant while you're pregnant."

MaTshabangu commented:

"I must have been absent in class when they taught this kind of math."

user3675972472654 UNATHI commented:

"It's a good thing I did History at school. Maths has always been difficult."

Neo'w commented:

"My brother and I are also 6 months apart and people never believe us so we end up telling them that we are twins."

ThabisoK commented:

"You’ll be the happiest when they grown."

Raising_baby mudi commented:

"Nka Loma pregnancy test shem'"

Naphty3 commented:

"Some one I know at the office.. each maternity comes back pregnant."

"Tired just watching:" Lady who had 10+ kids over 2 decades warms peeps' hearts

Briefly News previously reported that a viral clip showed off all the kids one woman had since she was 20 years old. The supermom shared that she started having kids in 1996 and kept going.

The video includes the oldest of her children who is now 26 years old. Peeps left comments saying they were blown away by her dedication.

A content creator @13crownsofficial posted on TikTok to share that her mom had 14 kids over 26 years. In a video, she says she was 20 years old with her first child born in 1996. The rest of the kids followed nearly consecutively in 1999, 2000, 2002, 2003 and every two years until 2017.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News