A girl on TikTok looked like she chopped a whole burger with her hand and people were confused

Netizens were not expecting the teen to use such a forceful method to cut food and peeps got suspicious that it was all an illusion

The video went viral as people had a lot to say about the girl's supposed show of strength in the viral TikTok

A young girl 'sliced' a burger with a karate chop. The TikTok video got millions of views as peeps tried to figure out whether or not it was real.

A girl on TikTok convinced some people she karate-chopped a burger in half and went viral. Image: TikTok/andrewemily16

Source: UGC

Many peeps were amused, especially when their families started eating their food. Other people argued that the burger must have been pre-cut.

One kid went TikTok viral for looking like she cut a burger in half using her bare hand. The kid karate chops the burger for two of her family members. Watch the full video here:

Peeps suspicious of TikTok showing girl cutting burger with hand

Netizens are always interested in seeing how others eat and many were amused by the video. Other online users argued that they could tell the burger was cut in half before she did the karate chop.

thapi commented:

"Lol she cut it first, after pretend as if she uses her hand to cut it."

Kris Yego commented:

"Karate with food."

ticktocktocktick commented:

"But this family has an appetite issue."

user5775698767236 commented:

"Why is she always panting you."

amaidaaziz215 commented:

"What is with the moaning?"

darlamene commented:

"But why tho, lol."

sun commented:

"Bro if you look closely it was already cut."

Source: Briefly News