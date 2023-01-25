A school in the Eastern Cape showed off some of its Grade 8 learners who are just getting settled in high school

The picture shows two kids who have a huge height difference and the school declared that they were in the same grade

Online users were divided as many expressed their reluctance to believe the kids were both in Grade 8

A picture shared by Queen's College Boys' School in Eastern Cape caused a buzz on Twitter. The photo showed two learners who are described as Grade 8 pupils but many people thought the school was spinning a tall tale.

Queen's College Boys' School showed people their tallest and shortest Grade 8 learners. Image: Twitter/QueensCollegeEC/Getty Images/FrankvandenBergh

Source: UGC

Many online users were in doubt because of their huge height difference. People were not shy to let the school know that they thought they were faking their grades.

Eastern Cape's Queen's College Boys' School pictures of Grade 8 learners go Twitter viral

A picture shared by Queen's College Boys' High School shows two Grade 8 pupils from their school. The pair was smiling ear to ear and the Eastern Cape school wrote that they were the two tallest and shortest in their grade.

In the picture, the shortest kid named Msololi Khakhau barely reaches his classmate's chest in height. The tallest, Claro Davids, towered over this schoolmate with ease and the school said he is a year older but also in Grade 8. See the full photo below:

South Africans react to Eastern Cape school's claim about Grade 8 pupils

People were in disbelief over the height difference between the two and some called out the school for lying. People even insisted that the tallest kid looked fit to be in matric. The school continued to insist they were the same height in other tweets.

@Inqolobane5 commented:

"This combo ends up being very good buddies."

@KingRenaissanxe commented:

"Umalankani over here is not in Grade 8 bruh, ain't no way boii."

@Tumi__Joy commented:

"Back in high school, most tall boys I saw had that one short friend they were always with."

