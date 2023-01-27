A clip of a brother wrecking his little sister's dance clip has left Mzansi peeps in fits of laughter

Twitter account @jah_vinny_23 shared the video showing the lil sis’ frustrations

The people of Mzansi loved seeing this moment as they too experienced this when they were younger

Sibling life can be rough! One girl was getting her dance clip on when her big brother came and jumped on in, shaking his booty.

One girl was having none of her brother jumping in on her dance clip. Image: Twitter / @jah_vinny_23

Having a big brother must be one of the best and most annoying things a girl could ever ask for. By the looks of this clip, we can see the good sis knows exactly what we are talking about.

Widely followed Twitter account @jah_vinny_23 shared the video showing the young woman getting trolled by her big bro. While the look in her eyes said it all, we have to give it to the guy, he is a vibe!

“One thing about having siblings: you can never create content in peace ”

The people of Mzansi reminisce on their younger days with siblings

This is what it is like to have older siblings. People flooded the comment section, laughing as they remembered the torture they endured, or caused.

Take a look:

@PhenyaneZimbili said:

“The way she tried intimidating him”

@sugarfox143 said:

“This is hilarious the look in her eyes was just daggers ️ ”

@TitiT_eye said:

“It’s always the brothers”

@Moussecake3 said:

“He knew exactly what he was doing and he loved every moment of it”

@Sabsy01 said:

“ this is how I use to annoy my lil sister.”

Sibling love as brother trolls sister by growing his Audi car collection for her birthday, netizens resonate

In related news, Briefly News reported that a sister shared how her brother celebrated her birthday. Her brother bought a car on her special day, but the ride was just not for her.

The sister was happy to share how her brother came to buy a car for himself on her birthday. The hilarious story had many cracking up.

The lady @lulu_luwela shared the Twitter post saying that her brother got her a gift for her birthday by getting himself a car. The sister was amused by her brother as she congratulated him.

