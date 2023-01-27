One couple wanted to spend as little as possible on their wedding, and they did just that

Shelby Phelps and Garret Rigby managed to have the wedding of their dreams for just $600 (R10 318)

They went second-hand, free and even had friends and family chip in to help cover costs

Gone are the days when weddings need to cost a fortune. Budget-friendly weddings are the new trend and one tinder couple showed how you can have a beautiful and memorable day by spending less than R11k.

Shelby Phelps and Garret Rigby couldn't have dreamed of a more perfect day. Image: Instagram / @shelbymphelps

Some people put off getting married because of finances and it just shouldn’t be like that. This couple got friends to help and made their special day happen.

News24 reported that in North Carolina, US, bride Shelby Phelps and her handsome groom, Garret Rigby tied the knot on 11 October 2019, on a mountain in Bryson City for a jaw-dropping $600 (R10 318).

There were only 25 guests, the bride wore a second-hand dress, friends chipped in to cover costs and it was exactly what they wanted.

"We live in a community... and told people we didn't want gifts but if they wanted to show their talent they could take pictures, bake a cake and create the food. One of our friends took the pictures, one made a wedding video, and another friend is insanely good at baking so she made our cake. Anything that was decorated we used wildflowers we found," the bride told Mirror UK.

