An elderly couple spent the end of their 46th wedding anniversary stuck on the side of the road

Being 83 and 77, changing a tyre themselves was a nightmare, thankfully someone stopped

Their sweet story filled many peoples' hearts with hope that genuine kindness still exists

An elderly couple never imagined spending most of their 46th wedding anniversary stranded on the side of the road. Two kind people stopped to help them, and they'll never forget the moment.

Facebook user Imelda Desroches Martin shared the unexpected adventure she and her husband of 46 years experienced. Image: Facebook / Imelda Desroches Martin

Source: Facebook

Unfortunately, we live in a time where kindness isn't given as freely as it used to. Stories like this remind us of a selfless act's impact.

Elderly woman tells sweet sotry of how they got stranded on their wedding anniversary

Facebook user Imelda Desroches Martin shared the sweet story of her heroes on the popular group #ImStaying. While it was not their idea to end their 46th wedding anniversary, it is a moment they will never forget.

At the ages of 83 and 77, changing a burst tyre was impossible. Despite peak hour traffic with many cars passing, none were willing to help until one car stopped, and two angels offered their assistance.

Read the full story:

“On Wednesday hubby and I celebrated 46yrs "tying the knot" and returning home @5pm from this magnificent Blouberg view on the R300. I passed a bus and said to hubby wow this bus is burning rubber bad then a combi signalled me with lights to move over! He signalled me to my tyres and I realised that it was my tyres burning rubber! It scared me to even think of changing the wheel in such heavy scary peak hour fast pace traffic! Hubby is 83 and not foot stable so I'm a fitter 77 and decided I had to tackle the job! I started with the jack. It reminded me of my young days when I would drive on empty tanks, get stuck in peak hour traffic and men would run from all directions to push my car off the road. This time I prayed the Lord send me an angel to help us! He sent us two angels and the wife of the one angel shared that she never takes that route normally (God knew). A big #shoutout and grateful thanks to the two men who stopped for us on R300 to change #oldfolks badly damaged tyre..... #ImStaying”

Mzansi wishes elderly couple happy anniversary and thanks kind souls who stopped to help them

Thoko Mothata said:

“Happy anniversary and God bless the angels who came to your rescue!”

Ellissen Meyer-Muller said:

“Irrespective of all the turmoil and challenges in our land, the ordinary citizens, love to give a helping hand, wherever it's needed. Amazing story, and thanks to the people that helped you ❤️❤️”

Gina Mattei said:

“Amen. The Lord knew and sent amazing people along your path. Happy anniversary to you both.”

Sheldeen Dawson said:

“Always good to hear about kind people helping other people. Also, thank you to the taxi driver for telling you about the tyre.”

Lyn Hood said:

“What a great positive post, it's what we need to hear. Caring people out there. Kudos to them for helping you and your hubby.”

