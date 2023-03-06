A video of a toddler aggressively hitting a pit bull has gone viral, garnering 4.3 million views on Twitter

The post caused outrage as the boy is repeatedly seen smacking the dog despite protests from the owner

Social media dragged the child's parents for being irresponsible, claiming that it would not have been the dog's fault if the boy was hurt

We all know that dogs are not toys. Unsurprisingly, the internet is left up in arms over a recent video of a small unattended toddler aggressively attacking a pit bull. Social media blames the parents for the act and claims the child could have been seriously injured.

The post received 4.3 million views on Twitter, and the platform had much to say about the incident.

The small boy can be seen approaching the animal and hitting him despite loud protests from the owner. When the child repeats the action, the dog begins to retaliate, forcing the owner to grab the animal while the kid runs away.

Watch the video that has caused outrage here:

Social media is not happy with the parents

Netizens were outraged at the child's behaviour, and everyone asked where his parents were.

Briefly News compiled the top comments:

@Ruffin_Shot thought the situation was unfair for the animal:

"Sure, but the dog is the one that ends up in trouble in the end."

@scribelord felt children should be taught better:

"Sucks to see people defending the kids behaviour as "they are just a kid". When I was a kid I loved and respected animals, I still do, plus the dog was just minding his business."

@vyctorya felt the parents should be punished:

"People who can't be bothered to control their kids shouldn't be allowed to keep them."

"Who would let their kid do this? Ridiculous."

