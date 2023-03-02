A man from South Africa shared pictures of his bedroom design on Facebook, featuring a neatly made bed and a large TV screen positioned over his head

Netizens expressed concern over the safety of the TV placement, with some suggesting it should be removed immediately

Others admired the man's adventurous design style and envied his spacious living quarters

A South African man shared pictures of his bedroom design on a Facebook group. The post shows a neatly done bed with a large television hanging overhead. One wonders why he placed it there in the first place.

"First time posting," he said.

A large television screen is positioned about his head when he sleeps

We all have our styles and preferences when designing our living spaces. Some go for comfort, while others may be more adventurous due to space. This man was probably going for adventure.

Take a look at the photo for yourself:

Netizens flocked to the comments to give their feedback

Some men may think that pink is a bit of a feminine colour to be used by a man. But netizens weren't concerned with that, but rather his safety. Here is what they had to say:

@Bonny Semadi said:

"I don't care who says what about the position of the couch, that tv should be removed there not later than tonight "

@Aluncedo Ross udnersood:

"Blessed are the people with enough space to put their tvs, speakers etc where they want ... Sadly some people are merely bound by the situation they are in."

@Maungo Refilwe said:

"Imagine sleeping minding your own business next thing the TV falls on your head"

@Pearl Mantombela Ndlela said:

"How do you watch that TV when you laying in bed? I just wanna see something"

