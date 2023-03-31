They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and these photos look like it took a thousand hours to make

Artist Dylan Eakin is sharing his photorealistic art online, and people are having trouble believing they are drawings

The pictures look so realistic that it is easy to believe that just one creation takes close to 100 hours to make

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

The poster of the TikTok post gives the audience a disclaimer:

"The pictures you are about to see are not photos but drawings."

The warning is necessary because when the images come on screen, it is hard to imagine someone creating them with their bare hands.

Dylan Eakin's photorealistic images are causing a stir on TikTok. Image: Dylan Eakin Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

But that is exactly what Dylan Eakin does. He uses charcoal to create images with such painstaking detail that it is hard to imagine that they were not taken with a high-definition camera.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

2.3 Million people on TikTok can't believe their eyes

Dylan uses a form of art known as photorealism for his pieces. He takes a photograph as a reference and then meticulously draws every detail. Every bead of sweat and every teardrop.

The results are something unimaginable and often take over 100 hours to create.

That is why he could only show a few pictures in the video because each photo takes so long to make that in a year, Dylan can only create a few.

Watch the video and be amazed:

Photorealism is not for perfectionists

The problem with creating such realistic art is that it will never truly be perfect. At least, that is Dylan's take on it.

In an interview with The Daily Mail, Dylan said,

"I wouldn't be at this level of photorealism if I was ever satisfied with a piece."

He spoke about how he has to learn to live with imperfections if he wants his art to flourish.

Netizens can't get enough of the artist

Many could not believe what the gifted artist could produce. The comments were full of compliments and astonishment.

Briefly News put together some of the best:

@doubleclover farm could not believe his eyes:

"My brain cannot comprehend how it's even possible, it's unreal."

@kallmekris was amazed:

"You're so talented."

@Sketchnoyes wanted it all:

"Draw more."

Mzansi influencer shares portrait someone made of her, South Africans blame Rasta: "It's a no from me"

Briefly News reported that an influencer had taken to social media to share a portrait created in her likeness.

Even though the woman captioned the post "Happy Friday", the emoji next to the image suggested she was not too happy with the image. Social media users could see why.

People criticised the image for not looking much like the woman. Some even blamed the artist Rasta for the work.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News