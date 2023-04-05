A Zulu woman's TikTok video expressing her love for cooking and cleaning for her husband receives mixed reactions from other women

Some women shared their thoughts, some wanting to match their partner's energy, while others expressed that they would cook and clean only if their expenses were paid

While chivalry might be considered dead, some people still enjoy caring for their lovers and find happiness in doing so, regardless of societal expectations

Zulu woman says she enjoys cooking for her husband despite societal opinions. @azzoe96/TikTok

Chivalry might be dead, and some might think a woman cooking and cleaning for her husband is 'patriarchy'. But that's not always the case. Some men and women genuinely want to and enjoy caring for their lovers - regardless of what society thinks it is.

A recent TikTok post of a Zulu woman emphatically expressing how much she enjoys cleaning and cooking for her man received mixed views from other women.

Zulu woman says she loved cooking for her husband

You can see the post below:

Other woman shared their feelings on the video:

@Faith_Math added:

"Mina I match energy. If he don't care 4me I won't do all of that hoping he'll 1 day step up"

@Bakang said:

"I want to cook for him but he doesn’t allow me to buy the groceries he buys scary things and expect me to cook nice Aowa"

@Naysay ay said:

"On top of paying half half ngeke"

@Zinhle Perfect:

"I told my fiancé I don’t do any of these things on the first date. I grew up like an egg, please. I can’t. He lobolad 11 months in."

@Tshegoteelux11 said:

"I can’t wait to cook for my man shem"

@Victoriathe1st said:

"Girl speak louder and THEN repeat it❤️"

@Thandokuhle Mngqibis said:

"I will cook and clean shem if a man can pay my expenses. Otherwise… the girl is at work. Unfortunately. "

@Terenity said:

"This sound was made for breadwinners. She said "can't sit at home all day & not cook for my man" because she's taken care of"

