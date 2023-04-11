A South African church, International Pentecost Holiness Church (IPHC)), had a mass wedding that made headlines, and one woman's story stood out

A woman who is 45 was in attendance at the mass wedding for her husband, who was taking on another wife

The churches weddings got lots of attention on the socials, and people discussed the huge ceremony they had

A woman who attends IPHC gave people insight into her marriage. On the day of the church's mass wedding, she welcomed her sister-wife, who is practically half her age.

A woman who attends IPHC welcomed her husband's second wife at the church's mass wedding ceremony. Image: Ariel Skelley

Source: UGC

One woman was happy to have a sister-wife. The 45-year-old explained that her faith makes accepting her husband's second wife natural.

SA woman accepts sister-wife who is nearly half her age

According to Sowetan Live, a 45-year-old, Nthabiseng Makhoba, who attends IPHC, is married to her 49-year-old husband, Ishmael Makhoba, but was at the mass wedding for a ceremony. The woman witnessed her husband marrying a 26-year-old.

The first wife says she's been waiting years for the second wife because her goal is to make the family bigger. She said:

"As he was describing the woman, my heart smiled because I knew who he was talking about. We kept trying to describe her together until our descriptions matched. She is the exact woman I had eyed weeks earlier and wanted him to take."

IPHC mass wedding fascinates South Africa

Ntabiseng made headlines with her story. South Africa discussed how church members got married en masse in a post.

Rebaone Mohutsiwa commented:

"So the husbands are proposing first or you choose your partner or the church just hit you with one?"

Isaac Garang commented:

"It's must have been a longe waiting period for some of couples, temptation, etc. Congrats."

Ntswaki Ntswakana commented:

"10 Wives to one man. All the women are professionals at their workplace, husband is unemployed."

Veronica Moseme commented:

"Another reason they have one big ceremony is to assist other couples that don't have much, to also celebrate their wedding day."

Salome Winifred commented:

"How to join this church?"

