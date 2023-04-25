A viral video shows the moment a child got his head stuck in a container and was unable to come out

In the video, which has received over 10 million views on TikTok, other children tried desperately to help him

The video has attracted many comments from numerous TikTok users who found it extremely funny

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A child who got his head stuck in a narrow container battled to free himself in a funny TikTok video.

In the video posted by @piridaudi2, the child was crying and desperately trying to come out of the tight corner.

The children tried to free their colleague, who got stuck in a small bucket. Photo credit: TikTok/@piridaudi2.

Source: UGC

Other children who heard his cries rushed to help him, but the rescue mission proved difficult.

Little child cries out after putting his head in narrow bucket

The children tried to remove the narrow container on his head but could not.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

It was not clear how his head entered the container, but the handle of the rubber bucket didn't allow him to free his head.

However, it didn't appear as if the child was in any form of danger, as the bucket could easily be removed by an adult.

The video has since gone viral and attracted more than 10 million views on TikTok alone.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@prada commented:

"The one who films, is it normal?"

@user3512817711279 said:

"It's not funny at all."

@Giro'S said:

"He's the new village chief with his unassailable crown."

@Tik...nanthida said:

"The tank has chosen the owner."

@Heisnot771446541 commented:

"The rescue team failed him big time."

@Anne said:

"The way he was lifted with the tin on his head."

@WETAKEHIMTOO said:

"This one must join the military."

@Lilianweek said:

"The crown has refused to come out. I guess that's how he become the king for life and he ruled."

@Jasmine said:

"Kids can do unimaginable things."

@milafleurs0 commented:

"Ooooh, whose child is this?"

2 Young siblings get caught being naughty because mom took away phone, video of mischievous kids goes viral

Briefly News reported that a video of a mother catching her naughty children after they made a mess amused thousands of social media users.

The TikTok shows two toddlers covered in a grey-pinkish lotion that they smeared on their bodies. When the mother asked them why they misbehaved, the little girl said they decided to act up because their mom had taken away their phone.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng