A man trended on TikTok after his daughter shared how he did quite the African thing abroad

The man put out vegetables in the sun and dried them, much like Africans do in rural areas to preserve their food

Netizens shared similar stories of how their relatives would do the same unashamedly and gave examples of how they even brought African food abroad

This woman's dad left veggies to dry on the pavement in Canada African-style. Image: @moonshyyne

You can indeed take a person out of Africa, but you can never take Africa out of a person.

This maxim was proved in a viral video where a man in Canada did one of the most African things and dried veggies outside!

Man dried food on pavement in Canada

@moonshyne posted a TikTok video of her father in which her father left some wild vegetables to dry. The video was viewed 264.6K times. In the video, the woman shows the beautiful Canadian neighbourhood they moved into.

The video moves to a close-up where her father dries vegetables on the ground. In the comment section, the woman shared that her father grew the vegetables in large quantities before he dried them.

One of the benefits of drying food is that the food doesn't get spoiled quickly. However, in some instances, some foods are not to be dried as that would reduce the nutrients in the food. It is typically recommended to dry high-quality foods using dryers, Morning Chores points out.

Watch the video here:

TikTokkers share similar experiences

Netizens had hilarious reactions to the video.

Tebbie jokingly asked:

“Why did he have to dry those out there instead of the backyard if there was no sun in the front yard?”

Rog' commented:

“The heat radiating from the pavement can cook an egg. This is a great idea, but my neighbours would help themselves to anything out there.”

Shan Ashley exclaimed:

“He doesn’t care! My dad would do the same. The only difference is that we’re Jamaican.”

Laurizz had a memory:

“I remember when my grandma came over with a bunch of spinach and dried tea leaves in huge backs and mopani worms.”

Faffieydrey450 was impressed.

“Thumbs up for dad!”

Avdass wrote:

“All good. My Caribbean family decided to grow corn in their Brooklyn front yard.”

Halima chipped in:

“Don’t worry, us Indians do this too.”

