A wedding on TikTok had more than two women dressed in wedding gowns, leaving Mzansi peeps scratching their heads

One of the 'brides' was sitting on the sidelines, the other was in the middle of the procession and the third came at the end

Netizens had trouble figuring out who was getting hitched on the day

South Africans were confused about a viral wedding and the bridesmaids' outfits. There seemed to be three women dressed in wedding gowns and netizens weren't sure who the bride was.

They also had misgivings about the bride's wedding gown, and while some thought the ceremony was beautiful, others spared no punchline when they roasted it.

Wedding with many brides in TikTok video goes viral

The video was posted by @m.a.y.s.o.n.n.e.g.o, and it attracted the eyes of 1.8 million viewers on TikTok. In the video, the bridesmaids, dressed in lime green blouses and white dresses, accompany the bridegroom's party. They are also dressed in lime green shirts and white pants and dancing as part of the procession.

The bride is at the back of the procession and looks rather uncomfortable in her dress. Another woman, also wearing a bridal dress, sits on the sidelines, and a third in the middle of the procession is also wearing a wedding gown. Watch the video here:

Netizens roast wedding with more than 1 bride

Netizens trolled the wedding and had a lot of unique and humorous jokes to accompany their laughter.

Lungu49 remarked:

“Wedding of an understanding bride.”

Mpho Moreki, however, thought that the wedding procession was terrific.

“I’m finding this beautiful, unless I’m missing something. It’s nice and clean. If that’s what they can afford, then it’s beautiful.”

Busisiwe Nkosi added:

“The front ladies are passionate about the step.”

SugaB laughed.

“What type of grand entrance is this, please?”

Mayvay exclaimed:

“The bride sitting under the tree waiting patiently for her turn...”

Lungile Ndhlovu added:

“I want to go to one of these weddings. I want to understand what really goes on.”

Angela0607 also wanted to know:

“Wait, how many brides are here?”

Foxxy80 laughed.

“I just saw the third bride sitting down at the back. How many people are getting married here?”

Scarlet also wanted to know.

“Please, who is the couple getting married? Is it those at the back of the choreographers or those ones at the far end? I’m confused.”

