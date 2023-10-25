A curious young woman wanted to see what her grandmother felt whenever she put snuff in her nose

She recorded herself for content purposes trying the tobacco product and it caused her to have a sneezing fit

The video was shared on TikTok and people were shocked at the extent she was willing to go to for entertainment

A woman with a thirst for adventure decided to sniff her grandmother's snuff.

She said she wanted to experience firsthand what her grandmother felt each time she indulged in snuff up the nose.

Woman sniffs snuff

Armed with a camera and a sense of curiosity, she took a sniff. The result was a comical sneezing fit that almost brought her to tears

The experiment was posted on her TikTok account @ophethilemoratiwa. Reactions flowed in the comments from Mzansi people.

Effects of using snuff

According to Healthline, similar to cigarettes, snuff also comprises harmful chemicals. While the level of exposure to these substances is lower than that of smoking tobacco, snuff inhalation remains an unhealthy habit and can lead to addiction.

Watch the video below:

Sneezing fit amuses TikTokkers

Netizens were both shocked and amused by the lengths she'd go to in the name of TikTok content.

Read some of the comments below:

@user260831233713 said:

"I am a traditional healer, but le ayi cha not for me nkosi yam. Ayi kabi ngan'zakwethu."

@ladysimangele posted:

"Whu I once did that ngeke. "

@mrs_l3to commented:

"Letla shwa."

@nomathembamxakaza0 wrote:

"Me all the time at traditional ceremonies. I sneeze for an hour."

@charlesglass asked:

"Was that a phat as well?"

