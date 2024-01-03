A video of a jaw-dropping tombstone unveiling became an unexpected hot topic on social media

The men at the event were recorded struggling to unwrap the towering black marble structure

Many TikTok users speculated about how much money went into making the massive tombstone

A TikTok video of a massive tombstone unveiling raised eyebrows. Image: @user1686449741968

A video of a grand tombstone unveiling got tongues wagging on social media.

The clip displays a group of men attempting to uncover a tombstone that had a stature rivalling the pyramids.

Tombstone clip goes viral

I mean, who knew they could make tombstones so massive? Clocking in at a whopping 1.8 million views, the scene has sparked heated discussions and amazement.

The TikTok video posted by @user1686449741968 is giving you only die once, so make a statement kind of vibe.

Appreciating living relatives

Some viewers are questioning if this marble tombstone is a reflection of how the family treated the departed soul while they were still alive. Did they spoil them with the same extravagant spirit?

Watch the video below:

TikTok users discuss the big tombstone

People are offering their take on whether a big tombstone is a heartfelt tribute or just an unnecessary expense.

@DezTopSuave mentioned:

"It probably costs more than an RDP house."

@Nomabandla_Tsawe suggested:

"Can you please show us the house you built for him when he was alive, please?"

@nonimaseko0 wrote:

"I tell my family they must give me the money of an expensive tombstone while I'm alive. So I can put it to good use, not when I'm dead."

@wilmmbengop posted:

"Expensive but for what?"

@yolisabambalaza stated:

"Your father is so proud of you.❤️Beautiful stone. "

@DinanasGP added:

"Basement, ground floor, first, second, third, fourth floor and rooftop lona. "

@regie said:

"Wow, this is so beautiful who is doing this tombstone."

@thenjiwemusango stated:

"How I wish people would know this is useless. Learn to love and appreciate your loved ones when they are still alive."

2 Pics of fancy tombstones have Mzansi divided

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that South Africans were discussing tombstones after a netizen asked why a certain style was common The pictures of the tombstones went viral as people shared their thoughts.

Online users were divided about the type of tombstones they had seen. People gave many reasons why some people put mini houses on graves.

