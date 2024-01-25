An energetic wedding MC from Limpopo has been dishing the vibes on TikTok, and it has sent him viral

A wedding MC from Limpopo has lit up TikTok with his lit energy, leaving many people praying for him to grace their special day with his vibes.

Source: TikTok

African weddings are always a big party, and the new trendy addition of festive MCs has turned up the vibes.

Limpopo MC goes TikTok viral

TikTok user @cedrictsongaboy shared a clip from a recent wedding he was the MC at, and it looked like a vibe!

The crowd was cheering, and his energy was contagious. The clip got over 3.7 million views. Take a look:

Mzansi people were vibing to the video

This video went viral, leaving people praying that their big day will one day be this lit. People cannot get enough of this MC and the way he interacted with the guests.

Read some of the comments:

The More Fun clapped:

“This MC is unmatched uhamba yedwa ngiyamuvuma mina ”

Phunyuku mashaka shared truth:

“I swear to God I want a wedding, not marriage ♥️”

Ayanda Ngema said:

“Cedric, you’re going to be an MC on my wedding day, now let me go look for a husband ”

TimLadim98 share

"This is the kind of vibe I want at my wedding one day. His energy is just too sweet, man, love it!"

Limpopo MC leads wedding step

Briefly News reported that a wedding party looked like it was a lot of fun. A video shows the moment an MC from Limpopo stepped up and did his job well.

The video of the man at work received thousands of likes. There were hundreds of comments from people raving about the fun wedding.

A video posted by @cedrictsongaboy on TikTok shows an MC leading the wedding party into a step. The man's energy in the video was infectious.

Source: Briefly News