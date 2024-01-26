A KwaZulu-Natal man told his wife that he can make her iron clothes he is not going to wear

The respectful wife calmly responded, saying she would never do that, she only irons what he would wear

The online users reacted to the joke, with many siding with the wife and loving her energy

A man hilariously challenged his stubborn wife to iron clothes for him. Images: @nhlakanipho_gfi

Relationships and marriages are supposed to consist of Love, Commitment, Trust, Time, Attention and so on. But most importantly, they are not supposed to feel like a task. Fun must be had, and couples must joke with each other.

One TikTokker showed the fun side of marriage. In a TikTok video, @nhlakanipho_gfi captured his wife, who was ironing clothes for him. He jokes and says he can make her iron his clothes from scratch.

The wife was not having it, she said she wouldn't do that. He added that he could let her iron one shirt, knowing very well that he wouldn't wear it, and make her iron another one. The wife again stood on her statement, saying she'd never do that.

Woman refuses to iron multiple clothing items for husband

Watch the hilarious TikTok video below:

TikTokkers were in stitches

The video got over 63k likes, with many online users adoring the couple's fun side.

@Lisa.khanya commented:

"With all due respect "

@Kwanele said:

"Don’t try at home ladies "

@buhiieyy wrote:

"It's the look on her face that is killing me"

@Siyabulela Somhlahlo commented:

"I love that she still wants to respect him but at the same time she’d never do that "

@Minnie shared:

"My father used to do this to my mom "

@shannonramaila said:

"She is me I am her "

