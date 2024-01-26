One lucky mother got a luxury gift from her partner for simply birthing his child, and she shared the video of it on her socials

The woman expressed that she wanted a phone, but her spouse went above and beyond to please her

Online users flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages

One woman had tongues wagging after she showcased her push present.

A woman was gifted a brand new Toyota by her spouse as her push present in a TikTok video. Image: @nelsaga

Woman shows off her gift

The new mom took to TikTok, where she posted a video of her push present. In the clip shared by @nelsaga, the woman is seen standing in front of what appears to be a car with her spouse and their daughter. As the video progressed, the lovely lady unveiled the vehicle wrapped in a red cloth. She removed the wrap, and a big black Toyota was before her. She was completely over the moon.

Her TikTok caption revealed that she wanted a phone as a push gift, but her partner went above and beyond to please her. She wrote:

"The smell of a new car is everything I wanted to sleep with it in the Garage That's how excited I was When I gave birth to Hleliwe I was asked what I wanted and I said a "phone" that time I needed a new phone and with the Twins, I said a car jokingly and bae was like already looking for one and this is your budget. Looking for a car is not easy thle. Since I'm a mother of 3 I needed to get something reliable that will not give me problems anytime soon..."

She added:

"Person's bae is nailing this Mjolo thing. From having to get everything when I was pregnant(Yey, I was the owner of her bank car)to Her being there for the birth(My emergency C-section was scheduled for 21h00 and I called her around 19h00 She had to make a plan for Hleliwe and she made it on time)helping me with postpartum... I will forever be grateful for choosing this with Her...Thank you @Toyota."

Watch the video below:

SA gushes over woman's push gift

Tome wrote:

"Starlet is such a beautiful car."

Rofhiwa Ivy joked, saying:

"I will do “push “every year."

Tamia nxumalo 124 added:

"You are blessed sister."

Monica Shandu simply said:

"Congratulations mommy."

UserTjhudu345 commended:

"Ncoo I’m chopping onions, congratulations sweetheart you deserve it."

New Mom receives brand new R3 million Range Rover as 'push gift'

Briefly previously reported on a young woman, Nizi Rozay, who showed off her new Range Rover after she received the gift of giving birth.

The post went viral on Twitter as many netizens congratulated the woman's gift. The SUV was recently launched in South Africa and is the pinnacle of Land Rover's range. According to Land Rover, the Range Rover costs R2 962 332 for the entry-level D350 HSE model and tops out at a whopping R4 500 324 for the P530 SV L.

